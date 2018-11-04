WWI centenary to be marked in London and Paris, not Berlin

In this photo taken on Dec. 12, 2013, the grave of German World War I soldier Max Hirschkind at the German Military Cemetery, Soldatenfriedhof, in Menen, Belgium. The cemetery contains the graves of 47,864 soldiers who lost their lives. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I on French soil, and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be in London’s Westminster Abbey for a ceremony with the queen. But in Germany, there are no national commemorations planned for the centenary of the Nov. 11 armistice that brought an end to the bloody conflict that killed more than 2 million of its troops and left 4 million wounded. That’s because the armistice did not bring peace to Germany. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) (AP)