Brian Kemp to make stop at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate and current Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport on Monday ahead of the Nov. 6 election.
His visit is a part of the Putting Georgians First Fly-Around. He will also make public appearances at airports in Atlanta, Columbus, Albany and Augusta.
Here’s Kemp’s full schedule:
- Atlanta, 8 a.m., 1 Aviation Way, Atlanta, Georgia, 30341.
- Columbus, 10 a.m., 3250 West Britt David Road, Columbus, Georgia, 31909.
- Albany, 11:30 a.m., 3905 Newton Road, Suite 11, Albany Georgia, 31701.
- Savannah, 1:15 p.m., 100 Eddie Jungemann Drive, Savannah, Georgia, 31408.
- Augusta, 2:45 p.m., 1775 Highland Avenue, Augusta, Georgia, 30904.
