Bulloch County could see record voting turnout

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Counties all across our region have seen record or near-record early voting turnout. Will that cut into election day numbers, or could we see heavy returns there too?
The Bulloch County Elections Office spent the whole day Monday getting ready for Tuesday. They feel they could see record turnout - if you combine early voting numbers with those who go to the polls on Tuesday.
Early voting ended Friday afternoon, but workers at the elections office say they still had people stopping by Monday hoping to cast early ballots. They say the numbers of early ballots this time nearly surpassed the total votes in elections four or eight years ago. They urge voters who’ll come to the polls Tuesday to look online beforehand on their county’s website to confirm the correct precinct. Also, read up on all the various referendums and have an idea how you’ll vote before you get to the voting machine. They remind you to bring a drivers license or legal photo identification to get your ballot, but they also urge people to be patient when they get there.
“We’re still going to have long lines because we have a long ballot. In all my years, I don’t remember seeing one as long as this one is,” said elections supervisor, Pat Lanier Jones.
Jones recommends people go to their precinct when they have time to wait.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.