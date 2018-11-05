Bulloch County could see record voting turnout

Early voting ended Friday afternoon, but workers at the elections office say they still had people stopping by Monday hoping to cast early ballots. They say the numbers of early ballots this time nearly surpassed the total votes in elections four or eight years ago. They urge voters who’ll come to the polls Tuesday to look online beforehand on their county’s website to confirm the correct precinct. Also, read up on all the various referendums and have an idea how you’ll vote before you get to the voting machine. They remind you to bring a drivers license or legal photo identification to get your ballot, but they also urge people to be patient when they get there.