Bulloch County Schools to hold week-long canned goods drive

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - You can help three food banks in Bulloch County this week with a quick drive to the nearest school.
Bulloch County Schools launched a week-long canned goods drive with Woodmen Life to benefit the Statesboro Food Bank, Rebecca’s Cafe, and Christian Social Ministry. Organizers say all three sites have trouble meeting demand this time of year, plus, they’ve helped meet demands from Hurricane Michael. They hope students, teachers, and the community respond.
“Our goal for this is six tons of food, but we feel like if students and staff and families all contribute, we could triple that,” said Haley Greene, Bulloch County Schools.
You can drop off donations at 14 different schools or school board locations in Bulloch County. Click here for more information.
