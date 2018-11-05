Chatham County Recorder’s Court judge to be publicly reprimanded for tardiness, absences

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Supreme Court of Georgia ordered Chatham County Recorder's Court Chief Judge Tammy Stokes to be publicly reprimanded for being tardy and absent from court.
An opinion issued Monday said Judge Stokes violated the Code of Judicial Conduct by her habitual tardiness in starting court and her excessive absenteeism from the court.
The opinion states, "During the past year-and-a-half, Judge Stokes often did not take the bench until more than an hour after the court's scheduled starting time. We note that Judge Stokes has offered no good cause to excuse this habitual tardiness."
It says Stokes was absent for 38 of her scheduled court days in 2017 and 36 days so far this year.
The reprimand will be made in open court by a judge chosen by the high court.
You can view the complete opinion by clicking here.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.