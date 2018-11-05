Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 11-5-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A warm front lifts across the area today followed by a cold front late Tuesday. The cold front will stall over us through Thursday. Another cold front will push through Friday and high pressure builds in for the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for showers today, highs 75-79. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, daybreak temps 68-71. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms by afternoon, highs 82-86. The record high for Tuesday is 85. More clouds Wednesday and Thursday with scattered showers and storms, highs 75-80. The tropics are all quiet.