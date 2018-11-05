Get an Uber, Lyft, Lime to cast your vote on Election Day, use promo code for discounts

(KCBD) - Earlier this month, Uber announced an initiative to use technology to help Americans get to the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6.
To date, Uber’s partners #VoteTogether and Democracy Works have been engaging with groups of voters to help ensure that transportation isn’t a barrier in getting to the polls. #VoteTogether started with a focus on early voting. Their organization sent out promo codes enabling more than 15,000 potential voters to get a ride to and from the poll locations across the country.
In addition to Uber’s work with partners, they will also be offering $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day on the most affordable Uber option available in your city (Express POOL, POOL, or UberX, in that order).
Riders will be able to take advantage of this discount by following these easy steps:
- Make sure you have the most recent version of the Uber app.
- Enter the promotional code VOTE2018 in your app. (Tap Menu > Payment > Add Promo Code)
- Request your ride using Uber’s polling place locator, right in the Uber app.
- Be sure to select the most affordable Uber option available in your city (Express POOL, POOL, or UberX, in that order).
Also, Buzzfeed is partnering with Lyft to help people across America exercise their right to vote. Promo codes are valid for 50 percent off any standard ride to a polling location on Election Day, up to $5. To claim your 50 percent off Lyft promo code, enter your zip code here. You’ll see the promo code in your app on Election Day.
On Nov. 6, Lime will offer free rides to the polls to help Americans make their voices heard and overcome a barrier that may have kept them from participating in the democratic process. On Nov. 6, enter code LIME2VOTE18 to unlock any of their full fleet of shared bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters for a free ride to and from your polling location (up to 30-minutes) in more than 100 cities across the US.
Zipcar is also offering discounts. Take a Ziptrip on election night from 6 to 10 p.m.) and get $20 off a future trip.
Remember to check your local transit system. Some metropolitan areas are offering discounts on Election Day, but it varies from city to town.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.