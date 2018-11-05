Jeff Davis County Veterans Association pays tribute to local vets

HAZLEHURST, GA (WTOC) - As Veterans Day approaches this weekend, WTOC wants to spotlight some of the men and women of our area who’ve worn the uniform and continue to contribute in their community.
The square next to the Jeff Davis County Courthouse pays tribute to local veterans from the past century. The Jeff Davis County Veterans Association organized it to remember veterans lost and to give a voice to those still living.
“The veterans are actually using this organization to open up when they can’t talk to their family members...because they weren’t there,” said Roy Anderson, President.
Since they formed, they’ve helped dedicate this memorial with the names of those who fought in each war as well as those killed in combat.
The memorial sits next to the courthouse, but it was the veterans who raised the money for this - not to promote themselves, but to remember those who served from this community.
Each Memorial Day, they display four sets of 32 crosses with the names of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. The crosses and flags line each of the four main highways into Hazlehurst. Their families still remember those those who’ve gone on or were lost in war. Their organization is not just about the past. They’re welcoming a younger generation of veterans. Terry Page wasn’t sure he’d fit in at first.
“What I realized was there were gentlemen there old enough to be my father, but they didn’t look at me as a kid, they looked at me as a veteran, as a Marine,” said Terry Page, Vice President.
Both say they’ve seen a renewed spirit toward veterans and toward our country since the attack of September 11 in this community and beyond.
“They began to look at veterans differently, those who had to leave their families and go fight. Yeah, patriotism is different these days, and I wouldn’t take anything for it,” Anderson said.
Both hope their group has helped foster that in Hazlehurst.
