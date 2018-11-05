Jury selection begins for man accused of causing fatal crash that killed Don Logana

RIDGELAND, SC (WTOC) - The trial began for the Savannah man charged with causing a fatal crash in South Carolina that took the life of WTOC’s Don Logana.
The crash happened along Highway 17 just over the state line beyond the Talmadge Bridge two years ago.
Cleveland Coleman was in the courtroom Monday, listening in as the jury selection process began.
Coleman is charged with three counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury, and one count of felony DUI with death.
Coleman is accused by police of causing the fatal crash that took the life of WTOC's Don Logana and injured three other people in a passenger vehicle in November of 2016.
Crash investigators say a Mitsubishi Gallant was going north in the northbound lane when it was hit by the pickup truck they say was being driven by Coleman.
Coleman was held in Chatham County before being extradited to Jasper County in the months following the crash.
Monday in Jasper County court during pre-trial motions, Coleman's attorney, Ian Deysach, questioned probable cause that his client was in the driver's seat at the time of the crash and not a passenger.
We learned Monday that there will be testimony revealing blood on the driver’s side airbag in the pickup belonged to Cleveland Coleman.
There was, however, DNA belonging to someone else also found in the truck.
"I'm just talking about the actual amount of blood, and not that it was identified to this person specifically, but that in fact, there was more blood on the driver's side as far as physical blood on there. And then he shows up at the hospital, injured and dazed. Again, doesn't tie strictly Mr. Coleman, but it's yet another reason to have probable cause to believe he was the driver,” Judge Carmen T. Mullen said.
That’s something still to be proven in court.
