Katie Arrington, Joe Cunningham battle over South Carolina’s first district

BEAUFORT CO., GA (WTOC) -One of the races voters will be seeing on the ballot in Beaufort County is the race for the U.S. House seat currently held by Republican Mark Sanford.
Sanford was defeated in the Primary by Republican Katie Arrington. Arrington faces Democrat Joe Cunningham in the election and both have been out on the campaign trail to make their last pitches to sway voters.
“Remember waht this election is about, this election is about you," Arrington emphasized. "This elecion is about making sure the tax cuts are permanent, this election is about making our communities and elections safer, this election is about getting infrastructure dollars back to this state, be cause we need it for flooding, for bridges, for roads, that’s what this election is about.”
“We have a choice, to start working together to help people on issues they talk about at the kitchen table,” said Joe Cunningham. "Like traffic, the infrastructure, banning offshore drilling, what impacts us here in the lowcountry, Those issues that I’m going to run on. "
Arrington is a one-term state lawmaker from Summerville, and Cunningham is a Charleston attorney making his first run for office.
