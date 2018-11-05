Needed Rain Likely This Week!

A wetter, gloomier weather pattern is settling into the southeastern United States. Our area needs rain and will get some over the course of the next week!
Monday begins with low clouds and fog. Isolated, to scattered, showers are likely through the morning commute; especially closer to the coast and south of Savannah.
Widespread fog, and localized dense fog, is occurring. Fog persists through 8 a.m. or so.
As the day goes on, clouds will gradually “lift” and some sunshine is possible. But, by no means, will it be a “sunny” day. An additional isolated shower, or two, is possible this afternoon.
Monday evening features decent conditions for outdoor plans, with just an isolated chance of rain. Areas of fog may develop late in the evening and persist into Tuesday morning.
Another wave of energy rolls through Tuesday; producing a chance of scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. A third shot at rain increases later Wednesday and persists into Thursday.
