Rock n’ Roll marathon ends with 5k around Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Savannah was packed this weekend for the annual Rock and Roll Marathon!
The race came to an end on Saturday. Runners train and condition for this race all year.
We've also been told it's just as fun for those cheering on from the sidelines.
Sunday was the 5K and 1 mile run. Runners took off in Daffin Park.
“Of course and you know this kind of event is so fun," said one participant. "Not only can young people be involved, but our senior community presence is huge. So this an activity in which the whole community can become involved.”
More than 12,000 runners from 50 states and 15 different countries participated in both the marathon and half marathon Saturday.
