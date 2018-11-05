Savannah City Council briefed on latest crime trends

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah City Council members getting an update on the current crime trends around the city.
The future chief and current Director of Police Services, Roy Minter, explained how violent crimes, which includes homicides, rape, aggravated assaults, are down by about 1 percent compared to 2017.
Property crimes, like commercial burglary, shoplifting and auto theft, are down by about 10 percent.
And remember the Berkshire Study that was conducted prior to the demerger that looked at funding formulas and ways to become more efficient, Minter outlined a number of the recommendations that the now Savannah Police Department has adopted.
That includes, steps to reinforce patrols, strengthen management and supervisory training, and modifying their approach to collecting evidence.
“We’ve had reductions, substantial reductions but there’s always more work to be done,” said Alderman Bill Durrence of the 2nd District. “So that’s always going to be the biggest thing is how we make people not only safer - but help make them feel safer. And Chief Minter makes a big point and so did the previous chiefs that there is the actual crime statistics and there is the perception that people have and both of those things are important.”
We have the complete breakdown of the report which includes the latest crime stats and more of the Berkshire Study recommendations that Savannah police department has adopted: http://agenda.savannahga.gov/content/files/savannah-police-public-safety-update-nov-5-2018.pdf
