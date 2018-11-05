Savannah City Council briefed on latest crime trends

“We’ve had reductions, substantial reductions but there’s always more work to be done,” said Alderman Bill Durrence of the 2nd District. “So that’s always going to be the biggest thing is how we make people not only safer - but help make them feel safer. And Chief Minter makes a big point and so did the previous chiefs that there is the actual crime statistics and there is the perception that people have and both of those things are important.”