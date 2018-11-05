Savannah city leaders consider alternative transportation for downtown workers

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - On Monday, Savannah city council is expected to discuss offering free rides for late night workers in downtown Savannah.
Council is considering a contract with the company, Downtowner. The company works through an app similar to Uber and Lyft.
The free rides would be marketed primarily to downtown employees who work between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
This comes after business leaders in the community expressed concerns after the city raised parking rates and extended meters to Saturdays.
