Savannah PD looking for three robbery suspects

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in an ongoing robbery investigation.
Police say on Thursday, Oct 18, the victim was in the area of Montgomery and W. 38th streets around 11:30 p.m. when he was approached by three males. Reportedly, the men assaulted the victim before stealing the victim’s personal items and getting away.
The suspects are described as black males in their late 20s. Officials say one of them wore a white shirt, dark pants, black Converse sneakers, and has tattoos on both arms. The second suspect has long dreads and wore a black jacket and white shirt. The third one wore a brown and white hoodie, black pants, and has shoulder-length dreads.
Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the Violent Crimes tip line at 912.525.3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.
