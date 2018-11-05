Shower decrease overnight

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Showers will linger overnight, with a few pockets of heavier rain. Most of the rain will be gone for our Monday morning commute, but there will be areas of dense fog.
If you slept through the earlier sunrise Sunday morning, you’ll notice it Monday morning with a sunrise at 6:45 a.m. This means you may have to grab your sunglasses if you drive east in the morning. You may need a light jacket with temperatures out the door in the low to mid 60s.
Isolated showers will develop again Monday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 80s. If you are planning on voting, the morning will be dry with temperatures in the upper 60s. Scattered showers and even a thunderstorm or two will be possible Tuesday afternoon into the evening. There is a marginal risk for severe weather along and north of I-16 as a line of weakening thunderstorms approaches the coast. The main threat is isolated damaging straight-line wind.
Slight rain chances hold in our forecast through the middle of the week, ahead of our next front that moves in on Friday when highs will be in the upper 70s.
This coming weekend will be cooler and more “fall-like” with highs back in the mid 60s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.