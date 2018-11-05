Shower decrease overnight

Isolated showers will develop again Monday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 80s. If you are planning on voting, the morning will be dry with temperatures in the upper 60s. Scattered showers and even a thunderstorm or two will be possible Tuesday afternoon into the evening. There is a marginal risk for severe weather along and north of I-16 as a line of weakening thunderstorms approaches the coast. The main threat is isolated damaging straight-line wind.