The 6th Annual Savannah Food and Wine Festival: Everything you need to know

Celebrate food and drink, Savannah style, at the 6th annual Savannah Food and Wine Festival!
This weeklong culinary festival features something for every foodie, bringing together some of the top chefs from across the nation. there are different events each night, from whiskey tastings to chefs dinners, a secret speakeasy and River street stroll. There are several new events this year, including the East & West BBQ at the recently opened Alida Hotel. The festival culminates on Saturday with the incredibly popular Taste of Savannah. Join WTOC’s Cyreia Sandlin and Eat it and Like It’s Jesse Blanco at the Main Stage on Saturday for cooking demos with three different chefs!
Here is a rundown of this week’s events:
Tuesday - Whisky on the Water
Explore the world of whisky at one of Savannah’s newest luxury hotels, The Alida Hotel. Overlooking the Savannah River, guest chefs will delight the patrons with their culinary creations which paired magnificently with the many whisky and whiskey offerings during this bespoke tasting atmosphere. Dozens of distillers and professional brand ambassadors will share their knowledge and passion for these fine spirits. Unlike any other event in the city, whisky enthusiasts meet the master blenders, sip the finest selections, learn fresh cocktail recipes and experience new labels. Savor gourmet dishes, live music and waterfront sights at this exclusive evening.
Wednesday - Celebrity Chef Tour
With some of the country’s best chefs, award-winning and nominated James Beard Foundation chefs coming together for one night, in one place, coupled with a selection of local Savannah chefs. These celebrated local and national chefs will take you on a truly exquisite dinging adventure where you will enjoy six courses served with six wine pairings. Perfectly curated with every flavor in mind, this event is a must attend for foodies and wine lovers alike. SOLD OUT
Thursday - Bistro Savoir Interactif, Grand Reserve Tasting, Secret Savannah Speakeasy
Bistro Savoir Interactif: In partnership with the Savannah Food and Wine Festival, Savannah Technical College Foundation brings you a culinary travel adventure with elegant tasting opportunities, take-home recipes and great wine selections at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, November 1, 2018 in the Eckburg Auditorium (5717 White Bluff Road).
Grand Reserve Tasting: Showcasing a masterful collection of premium wines, the Grand Reserve Tasting is an all-inclusive, walk around wine tasting event where wine lovers have an elite opportunity to sample premium and super-premium wines from around the world. Always a popular event, this is an evening of show-stopping wines and expertise from over 50+ vintners and wine representatives. Delicious bites will be prepared for sampling with your wines – pairing perfectly for each of the various stations. SOLD OUT
Secret Savannah Speakeasy: The ultimate prohibition celebration takes place at this event. Patrons step back to the 1920’s for an evening of swanky speakeasy eats and artisanal drinks with small-plate tastings and live music. The event takes place at our “secret” location inside the historic Georgia State Railroad Museum. Dress the part and sip your way through Savannah’s best hand-crafted cocktails while you dine and dance.
Friday - Riverboat Lunch Cruise, River Street Stroll, Q-Masters Chefs + Vets
Riverboat Lunch Cruise: The Riverboat Luncheon Cruise will offer its guests the opportunity to see the beauty of Savannah from the river. This is an event that everyone aboard the ship is guaranteed to enjoy and remember. Hosted by Virginia Willis, celebrity guest chef and cookbook author, the Luncheon Cruise will feature an interactive cooking demonstration on board as the riverboat cruises down the Savannah River. Virginia will be creating her "Mexican Chocolate Pudding with Bourbon Cream".
River Street Stroll: Join us for a front row seat to maritime views and hundreds of specialty curated libations with samplings of everything from hand-crafted cocktails to wines, spirits and craft beers from around the world. As the sun sets, sip with friends at the picturesque Rousakis Plaza.
Q-Masters Chefs + Vets: This special event brings together the country’s best award-winning chefs and Pitmasters, each with unique regional tastes of barbeque from southern sauce to dry rubs, combined with craft beers, spirits and other favorites. Presented by the Big Green Egg and benefiting local Savannah Veterans, Q-Masters, Chefs and Vets showcases live music (best of rock and blues) and gives guests a first-hand look at the art of grilling.
Saturday - Rise & Shine, Taste of Savannah, A Chef’s Collaborative
Rise & Shine: An outdoor event on Harbor Lawn at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa. A great way to get the day started off right with a fantastic array of beverages including fresh squeezed juices, specialty coffees and teas, Champagne, a variety of vodka libations including Mimosas, Screw Drivers and Bloody Mary’s. Delicious buffet offerings will include chicken biscuits, waffles, burritos, crepes, pancakes, French toast, quiches and more! A special pop-up artisan market will feature some of Savannah’s favorite specialty items, from handmade soaps and jewelry, to gourmet treats – all made in Savannah!
Taste of Savannah: This marquee event is held at the historic Georgia State Railroad Museum. As you take in a piece of history, explore the grounds and indulge in wine, artisanal food, beer and spirits from hundreds of our purveyors. Your ticket will get you unlimited beverage tastings in your souvenir leaded crystal wine glass, demos and tastings sessions with extraordinary kitchen secrets, chef stories and more. Savannah’s best restaurants and chefs will be participating with culinary delights served from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Food is available for purchase using Festival Food Tokens.
A Chef’s Collaborative: Join exceptional Kimpton Chefs from across the southeast on Saturday, November 10th at PACCI Italian Kitchen + Bar for A Chefs Collaborative: Return to Southern Provisions! This five course dinner is a delicious opportunity to taste exceptional flavors steeped in tradition and thoughtfully curated ingredients.
Sunday - Jazz & Bubbles Brunch, East + West BBQ
Jazz & Bubbles Brunch: Join us for our Grand Finale, the Jazz + Bubbles Brunch has become an annual favorite of our patrons. Our jazzy champagne brunch redefines the all-day breakfast scene in Savannah, providing guests a unique and exclusive new way to dine. Experience innovative dishes that are boldly flavored with a bountiful brunch of classic breakfast favorites as well as chef-selected specialties, accompanied by free-flowing mimosas and jazz band.
East + West BBQ: A chance to literally pig-out at this smokin’ whole hog BBQ showcase, from two of the south’s most legendary Pitmasters, Pat Martin and Sam Jones. East + West BBQ is a collaboration – not a competition, with each Pitmaster preparing a whole hog their style along with a variety of their signature sides from Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint and Sam Jones Wood Fired, NC Whole Hog BBQ.
