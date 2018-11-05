The 6th Annual Savannah Food and Wine Festival: Everything you need to know

This weeklong culinary festival features something for every foodie, bringing together some of the top chefs from across the nation. there are different events each night, from whiskey tastings to chefs dinners, a secret speakeasy and River street stroll. There are several new events this year, including the East & West BBQ at the recently opened Alida Hotel. The festival culminates on Saturday with the incredibly popular Taste of Savannah. Join WTOC’s Cyreia Sandlin and Eat it and Like It’s Jesse Blanco at the Main Stage on Saturday for cooking demos with three different chefs!