Two hunters charged with illegal hunting, dumping of a deer

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Two hunters have been charged with illegal hunting and dumping in Bulloch County.
Game Warden Jason Miller had been working several complaints in the Bulloch County area when he located a deer with its head cut off.
Miller found and interviewed two suspects in connection with the case. He was able to recover the head of the deer which was seized as evidence.
The two hunters have been charged with hunting deer at night, hunting from a public road, hunting from a vehicle, unlawful dumping, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended license.
The investigation is still ongoing, and more charges are possible.
