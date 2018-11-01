Voters in South Carolina to make several decisions at the polls Tuesday

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - There is a long list of statewide races, as well as local races voters in South Carolina will make decisions on in the 2018 midterm election.
South Carolina Republican incumbent Governor Henry McMaster won the Republican nomination after a GOP runoff in the June primary. It is McMaster’s first bid for Governor, since he assume the role after then Governor Nikki Haley’s joined the Trump Administration.
McMaster is running alongside Pamela Evette, a business owner from Traveler’s Rest, S.C. Meanwhile, James Smith clinched the Democratic nomination in June. Mandy Powers Norrell, State Representative of District 44 in Lancaster is Smith’s running mate.
It is the first time in South Carolina history that the gubernatorial candidates are running on the same ticket as the lieutenant governor candidates.
“In the past this has led to the Governor and Lt. Governor not getting along very well,” Winthrop University Political Science Professor Dr. Karen Kedrowski explained. “This is an opportunity for the Governor and the Lt. Governor to forma team, for the gubernatorial candidates to pick a running mate that has knowledge or expertise that really compliments the Governor, and to make sure the executive branch is stronger as a result.”
Others statewide races include the Attorney General, Secretary of State, Treasurer, Comptroller, Agriculture Commission and the Superintendent of Education.
All South Carolina House of Representative seats are up for election. In York County, it is the first time in recent history that all of the House races are contested.
“The Democratic Party has worked very hard to make sure that as many races are contested as possible,” Dr. Kedrowski said. “I don’t expect any upsets unless there’s an enormous Democratic mobilization.”
In South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District, Republican incumbent Ralph Norman is challenged by Democratic candidate Archie Parnell for the second time. The two faced off in a special election in 2017 after President Donald Trump chose then Congressman Mick Mulvaney to become his budget director. In the special election Norman narrowly defeated Parnell. The midterm election is not expected to be as close of a race.
“Archie Parnell did extraordinarily well in the special election, however special elections tend to have very low voter turnout and I think that’s part of what happened there,” Dr. Kedrowski said.
In South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District, which covers Chesterfield County, Incumbent Republican Tom Rice is challenged by Democratic nominee Robert Williams. Williams is currently a State Representative in District 62.
Four Fort Mill School Board positions are up for election on Tuesday. Two of the seat are being left vacant by retiring board members Patrick White and Diane Dasher. The following nine candidates have filed to run for the four seats:
- Terrin Boddie
- Wayne Bouldin
- Michele Branning
- Christine Dayton
- Hazel M Frick
- Marianne Koehl
- Andrew Markners
- Celia McCarter
White says whoever is elected to the board will face the same challenge he and other board members have been up against for nearly 15 years; managing growth within the school district.
“We’ve tripled in size since I got on the board in 2002 and all indications show that’s not slowing down,”White said. “I think what we focused on in the past is trying to manager growth but also keep the school district one of the top in not only the state, but the nation. And big picture that will be a continuing challenge for our board going forward.
There is one statewide constitutional amendment on the ballot. It would change the way the Superindent of Education is selected. Right now, citizens are in charged of elected the position. If the amendment is passed by voters, it would put the power in the hands of the Governor. With the consent of the Senate, the Governor would appoint the Superintendent.
Dr. Kedrowski says some lobbyists believe the amendment is too vague.
“Their argument is not necessarily election vs. appointment, but rather the constitution amendment in their opinion is rather vaguely worded,” Kedrowski said. “And that it does not require that this individual have any experience in K12 education prior to being appointed.”
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.