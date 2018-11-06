Chatham Co. polling places see long lines, possible voting issues

“We deploy more voting machines typically for a presidential election.” said Chairman Thomas Mahoney. "I would say that although we did anticipate more voter turnout for this than a normal midterm election, that it surpassed any of our estimations as far as, you know, we did not know, nor have any reason to believe that we would have the same amount of turnout that we had in 2016. Looking at it today...I’ll tell you later tonight, we’ll know, but looking at it today, I think we might have gone over 2016. "