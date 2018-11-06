Chatham Co. polling places see long lines, possible voting issues

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Polling locations across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have been open since Tuesday morning.
WTOC has been getting calls and emails about long lines and wait times across the area.
Savannah High only had one voting machine for part of the morning. By noon, they were able to secure a second voting machine.
One of two polling machines at the Moses Jackson Center on Richard Street were broken during the morning.
Some people at the Savannah First Seventh Day Adventist said they waited in line for two hours to cast their vote. One of their machines was broken.
WTOC reached out to the Chatham County Board of Elections chairman to confirm this and to see what they’re doing to fix these problems popping up.
“We deploy more voting machines typically for a presidential election.” said Chairman Thomas Mahoney. "I would say that although we did anticipate more voter turnout for this than a normal midterm election, that it surpassed any of our estimations as far as, you know, we did not know, nor have any reason to believe that we would have the same amount of turnout that we had in 2016. Looking at it today...I’ll tell you later tonight, we’ll know, but looking at it today, I think we might have gone over 2016. "
Mahoney went on to apologize for the lack of machines, saying that machine deployment was based on the people that were registered to a specific polling place. We spoke to several voters about their wait times. Some say it took hours and others say they didn’t wait that long.
“I’m pretty frustrated, especially when I get in there and there are only four polling stations and one for handicapped,” said voter, Mike Immings. “That’s not right. There is something going on.”
“So far, it went pretty smooth today,” said voter, Alexander Zinn. “It was a little bit longer than I expected. It took about 45 minutes, but not too bad. It was worth the wait.”
The polls will remain open until 7:00 Tuesday night. Some precincts expect a lot of people after 5 p.m. when they get off work. If you still need to vote, you will be allowed to cast your ballot as long as you are in line by 7 p.m.
