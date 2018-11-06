Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 11-6-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A cold front will approach the area tonight and stall through early Friday. A second cold front will push through late Friday into early Saturday. High pressure returns for the weekend. Sun and clouds to start our Election Day but clouds will increase late afternoon and we’ll see a few scattered showers and possible storms. If storms can develop there is a marginal chance that they become strong to severe with gusty winds the main threat. Temps will approach record limits in the mid 80s. Best chance for showers will end before midnight with daybreak temps 62-68. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s. Slight chance for a morning shower Saturday then drier and much cooler air arrives. Highs in the upper 60s. Sun and clouds Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. The tropics remain all quiet.