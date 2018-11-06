Eagles not hanging heads after ULM loss

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Georgia Southern’s five-game win streak came to a screeching halt Saturday as ULM blew out the Eagles 44-25.
Despite a frustrating loss, the Eagles say no one in their locker room is hanging their head.
“Losing that game was definitely a slap in the face. It definitely humbled us," says sophomore QB Shai Werts. “But we still have our destiny in front of us. We win this one Saturday and the next two, we’re playing for the Sun Belt Conference championship. That’s all we’re focused on right now.”
It was a game that had many glaring issues for the Eagles, the 573 yards allowed the most egregious. But head coach Chad Lunsford wants every one to know that the sky is not falling in Statesboro after the defeat in Monroe.
“Yes, we had a bump in the road. Yes, we came out flat. Yes, we didn’t play like we needed to. And that’s not acceptable,” Lunsford said Monday. “I want the guys to understand that our journey, our process, we don’t need to change it. That has worked.”
The Eagles still have all of their goals in front of them, including reaching the Sun Belt Title Game. But they must win out, beginning Saturday when they host Troy. The Eagles and Trojans kick off at 1:00 in Statesboro.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.