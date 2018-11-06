Elderly man hit by truck while on Broughton Street

November 6, 2018 at 4:43 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 4:43 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after an elderly man was hit by a vehicle on Broughton Street at about noon on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The 72-year-old man was crossing in the crosswalk at Montgomery and Broughton streets when a 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty that was turning left hit the man.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, was transported to a hospital. Police say the man sustained serious injuries.

