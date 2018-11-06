Election Day: Near-Record Heat, Few Storms

The forecast remains warm, muggy and occasionally wet through Thursday, ahead of a much chillier weather pattern.
Today begins on a mild note, with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s under some cloud cover. Areas of fog are possible through the morning commute; dense in a few areas.
However, First Alert Radar is much drier than it was Monday morning!
The forecast heats up, quickly, through the day. Temps are forecast to near 80° at noon, under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s! Savannah’s record high is 85° today; most recently set in 2003.
Today’s record high may be broken. Regardless, it’ll feel very warm.
Warmth and humidity may give way to a few storms –
A large line of thunderstorms is pushing through the mid-south early this morning. Storms have produced numerous reports of severe weather across the Ark-La-Tex and Mississippi River Valley.
Weakening of the storms is forecast to continue, but whatever remains of this line is forecast to push into our region today.
A few storms may impact far-inland areas between 3 and 5 p.m. and approach coastal counties between 6 and 9 p.m. Storms will likely be weakening – falling apart – as they push closer to the coast.
Still, one or two storms may produce frequent lightning and gusty winds, in addition to heavy rain. The greatest chance of being impacted by storminess this afternoon and evening is in Screven, Emanuel, Candler, Jenkins, Montgomery, Toombs and Jeff Davis Counties.
Keep an eye on where rain is falling, at any time,
More widespread, soaking, rains are likely Wednesday afternoon and Thursday ahead of a cold front that slips through Friday night or Saturday morning.
Cooler, and a bit clearer, weather filters in behind the cold front.
