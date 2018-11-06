Good News: Bethesda gets new weight room

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Bethesda Academy travels to Morris, SC Friday to play in the state semifinals, already making it the school’s most successful football season in years.
Two of the keys to that success are some new pieces of equipment and the support of an organization that has played an active role at Bethesda since 1913.
The Bethesda Academy football team has had many valuable contributors on the way to the second round of the South Carolina state playoffs, some more unexpected than others.
“We are here to enrich the boys with their lives at Bethesda.”
The Blazers' success this season can be traced directly to the school’s new weight room, which can be traced directly to the Women’s Board of Bethesda, a group of supporters that gifted the school a brand new, professional quality weight room last year. It’s been the secret to the teams' strength in 2018.
“The weight room is where it all begins and where it all ends,” said Jordan Cribbs, Bethesda, Senior Linebacker/Offensive Lineman. “This is where we’re getting bigger, stronger, and faster.”
“We’ve seen some major development, from squatting 225 to now we have 10 guys squatting 400 and a few squatting 500,” said Antwain Turner, Bethesda Academy, Head Football Coach. “It has made a major difference in our program.”
That difference has shown up in results on the field for the 8-2 Blazers.
“Now, we have offensive linemen that are strong, but our receivers are getting stronger, our defensive backs are getting stronger, our running backs are getting stronger,” Coach Turner said.
“When we work out together, we push each other, and when I work out with someone and I see him doing more, I want to do more too, so it helps us get stronger,” said Myquail Jackson, Bethesda, Senior Nose Guard/Offensive Lineman.
“It’s a process, but we’ve started the process. We still have a long way to go. We say we’re on Chapter 2, but we are improving a great bit."
The Women’s Board of Bethesda is part of that process, helping lift the team to success this year and into the future.
“We are so excited that we had a small part in the fact that the Blazers are a winning team. They do all the heavy lifting and we’re here to cheer them on,” said Donna Stafford, Women’s Board of Bethesda.
The Blazers will take on Pee Dee Academy in the semifinals of the South Carolina Independent School Association playoffs.
