HHI Elementary School students cast their ballots

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - They may be too young to vote in Tuesday’s elections, but that’s not stopping students at Hilton Head Island Elementary School from casting their ballots.
For the past few days, 1st graders have been learning about the voting process, so teachers built a voting booth out of a cardboard box for the kids to use.
“When you vote, you’re voting for this community, and voting is like your own choice when you do it, and when you vote, you’ve got to make your own decisions," said 1st Grader, Peyton Marra, Hilton Head Island Elementary.
They voted on if they should wear their favorite hat, T-Shirt or clothes inside out to school on Friday. The votes will be tallied later this week.
