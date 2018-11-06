Residents in Savannah Pines Mobile Home Park without water

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - We received multiple calls into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom Monday from residents of Savannah Pines Mobile Home Park who say they have been without water for days.
We met with Franklin Management, who runs the site. They tell us a water pump went out Friday night and they’ve been working around the clock to have it fixed. A new one has been ordered and they are working on the slow process of replacing everything.
“Twenty-one foot lengths of pipe that has to go through the roof and you can only do one piece at a time. It has to be screwed in with big pipe wrenches. You can only lower in one piece at a time. You have to lock it in place because if it drops down the well, we’re done," said Joseph Franklin, Franklin Management Company.
We were told Monday that residents were notified of the issue by phone.
