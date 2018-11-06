Rick Allen, Francys Johnson face off in 12th Congressional District race

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - One hotly-contested race across our region is for Georgia’s 12th District seat in Congress.
The district stretches from right outside Chatham County to the west and even up to Augusta.
Statesboro attorney Francys Johnson won the Democratic primary to challenge Congressman Rick Allen in a contest that has had plenty of fireworks. The two squared off in one debate in the district and one on statewide public television.
Allen has touted his solidarity with the president and the Republican majority in the House, and Johnson has criticized Allen’s track record and what he says is a lack of presence in the district. Allen has described key gains in jobs over the past two years, and Johnson counters that the jobs developed in that time are limited to entry level or part time. Allen says the seat is pivotal in the struggle between the parties, but Johnson says it shouldn’t be about that.
“If Nancy Pelosi is the next Speaker of the House, it will pretty much lock down the government,” Allen said.
“You’ve got to put people first. I’m going to Congress not to be beholden to any president or do the bidding of the party, because I don’t think the Democrats have all the answers,” Johnson said.
Allen is seeking his third term in the seat and defeated a challenger from his own party back in May. Johnson seeks his first political office and defeated two opponents back in May.
We’ll keep you updated as results roll in from counties across Southeast Georgia.
