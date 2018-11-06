Savannah Police investigate attempted armed robbery, shooting at Skidaway Rd business

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery and shooting that occurred Tuesday morning at a business on Skidaway Road.
Officials say a call went out around 9:45 a.m. for an attempted robbery at the Boost Mobile store on Skidaway. They say a female employee was shot and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The suspect fled the area before officers could arrive.
Police have both lanes of Skidaway Road closed right now between Sunset Boulevard and Linnhurst Drive while they investigate. Please avoid the area.
