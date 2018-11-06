2018 SC voter guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - There will be general elections held in South Carolina on Tuesday.
If you’re like most people, you’re asking yourself this: who’s running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here’s a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls:
Election day is Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. statewide.
If you want to know who is running, when they filed and more, check out the South Carolina Election Commission website to sort out the candidates by election.
Many Lowcountry voters are also choosing new congressional representatives. For some in Charleston County, that means a new name in either Katie Arrington or Joe Cunningham. The governor’s seat is also up for grabs between Republican Henry McMaster and Democrat James Smith.
When voting, you need to take a photo ID at your polling place. These are acceptable photo IDs to present to your polling attendant:
- SC Driver's License
- SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
- SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
- Federal Military ID
- US Passport
A big question on the Nov. 6 ballot is a 2018 Constitutional Amendment question that could change how the state superintendent for education is chosen.
If you're planning to vote in the primary, you can check SCVotes.org for your polling location. It's the "Find Your Precinct" option in the upper right.
If you do not have your voter registration card and do not know your precinct name, you can use the "Check Your Voter Registration" feature found in the menu under "Voters."
Remember: polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Anyone who may run into some trouble at the polls can call the Election Protection Hotline at 1-888-OUR-VOTE. The free, nonpartisan hotline will be returning calls leading up to primary day on June 12 and will be live on a primary day between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. By calling the 1-866-OUR-VOTE hotline (or 888-VE-Y-Vota), you can confirm your registration status, find your polling location, and get answers to questions about proper identification at the polls.
Lyft and Uber are offering to help you on Election Day. Some restrictions may apply and services may not be available in every state.
- Lyft: Access a 50% off promo code here.
- Uber: Get $10 off in-app on Election Day.
- CARTA is offering free rides on election day
