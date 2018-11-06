Spain finds 17 dead migrants, 100 survivors in Mediterranean

In this photo taken on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, migrants arrive at the port of San Roque, southern Spain, after being rescued by Spain's Maritime Rescue Service in the Strait of Gibraltar. Spain's maritime rescue service saved 520 people trying to cross from Africa to Spain's shores on Saturday. Also, one boat with 70 migrants arrived to the Canary Islands. Over 1,960 people have died trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe this year, according to the United Nations. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno) (Marcos Moreno)