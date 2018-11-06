Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp make last stops in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Come Tuesday, Georgia could very well have a new governor. Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp aren’t missing out on one moment of campaigning, either. We caught up with both of them as they made last stops in the Savannah area Monday.
Stacey Abrams took the stage in front of hundreds of cheering supporters at the International Longshoreman's Hall in Savannah.
“We have to be a state that is all about the business in Georgia. We must support existing businesses and put our money where our mouth is when it comes to creating jobs in all 159 counties and communities. That means focusing on small businesses,” Abrams said.
Abrams says that also includes creating a $10,000,000 small business financial fund that will help Georgians start small businesses. Although the polling for several weeks show Abrams and Brian Kemp in a statistical dead heat, Abrams told her supporters that this is the time to make sure that they leave no stone unturned.
“We are on solid ground, but I need you to get me to the finish line. In 24 hours, we could change the narrative in the nation,” Abrams said.
We caught up with her Republican challenger Brian Kemp at the Sheltair Aviation Services in Savannah as he was flying around the state Monday trying to drum up last minute support. Kemp reminded his backers what some of his top priorities are.
“As governor, I will invest in education and give our teachers a $5,000 raise. Jeff Duncan and I will lead the charge to lower taxes," Kemp said.
Kemp told his supporters they must continue working together in order to win the race.
“Ya’ll keep chopping wood out there and hunker down. We have a few hours to go and leave it all on the field,” Kemp said.
Across town, Stacey Abrams told her supporters she wants their vote because she earned it.
“Don’t vote for me because I am black. Don’t vote for me and others on the ticket because we are Democrats or that we have a slate of women. Vote for us because we are better."
Georgians will have the final say Tuesday at their voting precincts when they cast their votes. Don’t forget, you can watch your vote count on air on WTOC-TV or online in our Elections Center.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.