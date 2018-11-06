Trial begins for man accused of causing deadly crash that killed WTOC’s Don Logana

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah man accused of causing the deadly crash that killed WTOC’s morning news anchor Don Logana two years ago is back in court today for his trial.
Jury selection began in Cleaveland Coleman’s trial in Jasper County today.
Before jury selection, the defense and prosecution had an opportunity to file pre-trial motions.
The case is being tried in Jasper County because the crash Cleaveland Coleman is accused of causing happened just beyond the Back River Bridge on U.S. Highway 17, beyond the Georgia state line.
“Mr. Coleman is accused of, in this case, being the driver of the Dodge Ram in this accident. And it’s my position that there is not probable cause that Mr. Coleman was the driver and not merely a passenger in the car at the time of the wreck," said Ian Deysach, Coleman’s attorney.
Presiding Judge Carmen T. Mullen ruled that given the amount of blood found on the driver's side airbag, not even necessarily tied to Coleman specifically, but that he showed up at the hospital the night of the crash injured and dazed...presented enough reason to have probable cause he was the driver.
One item the prosecution asked to suppress was bringing up the reckless driving guilty plea entered by Eric Richter, the driver of the Mitsubishi Galant carrying Don Logana and two other people.
Lead prosecutor Sean Thornton said, “It can’t be that he was partially responsible because he plead to reckless driving, because contributory negligence can never be a defense. So that’s the essence of the State’s argument, Your Honor.”
The prosecution told the judge in pre-trial they expect to finish calling witnesses no later than Thursday, with a little more than two-dozen witnesses on their list.
We’ll continue to keep you updated with what happens here the rest of the week.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.