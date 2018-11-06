Vigil held for man killed 8 years ago

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A vigil was held on Monday night by the family of Anthony Minor. Minor was shot and killed over eight years ago while using an ATM at the Bank of America on Waters Avenue.
His family is still no closer to having any answers, as his case remains open.
So far, no one has been arrested.
“We’re trying to get some closure for the family," said Larry Smith, Minor’s older brother. "But we’re remaining strong and we’re going to do that and hopefully sometime soon someone will come forward and the ones who committed the crime will be revealed.”
A cash reward has been increased to $10,000 dollars for new information leading to an arrest.
