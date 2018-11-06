WTOC Honors Our Veterans: Steve Gilbert

HINESVILLE, GA (WTOC) - This Sunday is Veterans Day, which is when we honor the men and women who have worn the nation’s military uniform. This week, we’re recognizing the efforts of our veterans from across the region.
One veteran in Hinesville jumped into action to help victims of a hurricane. Steve Gilbert cannot escape the images of his hometown of Mariana, FL, in ruins from Hurricane Michael. He got glimpses from the news and calls from relatives.
“From my background in the military, I knew I had to do something. I couldn’t just wait,” Gilbert said.
He began collecting in Hinesville to take supplies - and people donated.
“What started as one truck of supplies turned into two trucks,” Gilbert said.
He carried supplies and distributed in the neighborhoods he knew were hit the hardest.
“To see my friends, family without power and have damage to the house, it was just heartbreaking,” he said.
And people with no hope otherwise.
“So many people, just in survival mode...”
He teamed with another local veteran to carry video games, even a bouncy house, to give children a few minutes of distraction.
“I got there and the little kids just hugged me and said 'thank you for coming,” Gilbert said. “I’ll never forget that. Just talking about it gives me chills.”
He’s not done. He’s putting together school supplies to take before classes resume.
