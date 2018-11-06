10-year-old accused of killing baby boy at Wisconsin daycare

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WEAU/CNN) - A 10-year-old girl faces charges after she allegedly dropped a 6-month-old baby, panicked when he wouldn’t stop crying and caused him injuries that led to his death.
The girl appeared in a Wisconsin courtroom Monday, where her bond was set at $50,000 cash. She is currently being tried as an adult.
District Attorney Wade Newell said the girl was in foster care at a home in Tilden, WI, which also served as an in-home daycare, on Oct. 30, when she accidentally dropped the 6-month-old boy.
The baby hit his head on a stool and started crying, Newell said, and the girl panicked. She reportedly told investigators she didn’t want to get into trouble.
The 10-year-old is accused of then stomping on the baby’s head until he stopped crying.
The boy died Nov. 1 due to his injuries, which included multiple skull fractures consistent with heavy force or pressure, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.
In court, Newell said a medical pathologist believed the baby’s injuries were consistent with a fall and the tread marks on his head matched those of the suspect’s shoes.
Deputies say the 10-year-old confessed to her involvement in a Nov. 2 interview.
The investigation is ongoing. As it continues, the case may be moved to juvenile court, if deemed appropriate.
The daycare is currently shut down of its own accord while the state investigates whether there was any wrongdoing on the part of the business.
