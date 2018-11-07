Abrams confident Georgia gubernatorial race will head to runoff

ATLANTA, GA (WTOC) - Both Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams were eyeing results in Georgia’s closely contested gubernatorial in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning.
Long lines plagued polling locations across the state, including in Chatham County.
Kemp, who set up shop in Athens, led most of the night, but the race was still too close to call as of 2 a.m. Kemp is currently Georgia’s secretary of state.
In Atlanta, Abrams addressed a crowd of supporters and said she was confident that the race would go to a runoff. Abrams would be the first black female governor in the United States if she won.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.