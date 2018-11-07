Beaufort County Sheriff arrests woman at Hilton Head Island polling place

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman at the Hilton Head Island Library for causing a disruption at a polling place Tuesday morning.
The woman, 58, was reading a novel, “The Plot Against America,” aloud next to the line of voters at the library.
After a deputy asked the woman to read her book quietly, she refused and fell to the ground when the deputy attempted to escort her from the library.
She then reportedly called the deputy a “Nazi” and “not an American citizen.”
The woman left the Beaufort County Detention Center around 5 p.m.
