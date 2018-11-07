Buddy Carter wins 1st Congressional District reelection

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - Incumbent Buddy Carter won the reelection for the 1st Congressional District, Tuesday night.
Democratic opponent Lisa Ring thanked all her supporters who put up signs, knocked on doors, and believed in her campaign.
“This is just the beginning for us. We come together, we see what we can do, and we can do more. I’m going to share a quote with you that others who know me have heard before. I don’t know where it comes from, but it means a lot to me. 'In the end, everything will be okay. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end," Ring said.
Ring’s watch party was held in Richmond Hill, and Buddy Carter’s was held in downtown Savannah.
