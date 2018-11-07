Chatham County Police say 96 percent of recent car break-ins committed on unlocked cars

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department were active in county neighborhoods Wednesday in attempt to remind people about the importance of locking their vehicles.
According to the police department, 96 percent of all thefts from automobiles since February have been from unlocked cars.
Nearly 50 firearms have been stolen in that time frame.
From just Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, thieves robbed 22 unlocked cars, taking three firearms, cash, jewelry, prescription medications, cell phones and clothing.
“We don’t know where those firearms are going once they get into the hands of those that steal them from lawful gun owners, and you can run a hundred scenarios of what could happen with a stolen firearm," Chief Jeff Hadley said.
Kmi Pelletier and her husband live in the Georgetown area and have a message for people carelessly leaving heir doors unlocked.
“We’re gun owners and I would just say that you should be responsible and lock your cars," she said. "If you’re going to own a gun, you should never have it unlocked or able for children or anybody else to get their hands on.”
