Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 11-7-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A frontal boundary will remains stationary over the area through Friday. A cold front will push through Friday night allowing high pressure to return for the weekend. Today will be mostly cloudy with 40% chance for showers, highs 77-82. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and possible storms, lows 64-68. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% for showers and a few storms, highs 68-80. More clouds with scattered showers Friday, highs in the mid 70s. Saturday will become partly cloudy by afternoon and cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. The tropics are all quiet.