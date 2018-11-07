Hometown Hero: Howard Cohen

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Howard Cohen has been competing in weightlifting events for six decades. Now, he has one that’s all his own.
Cohen was more than a presence at the American Masters Weightlifting Championships. He was a symbol.
“We call him The Legend. He’s a legend in the sport of weightlifting,” said Sheryl Cohen, Howard’s daughter-in-law. “Everybody knows who Howard is. He’s kind of the face of Masters weightlifting.”
That legend grew again in Salt Lake City last weekend as the newly-renamed Howard Cohen American Masters Championship - the country’s second largest competition for weightlifters 35 and over - honoring the man who founded the event and chaired it for 25 years, with the name, a new logo, and medals bearing the famous image of Cohen completing the insanely difficult Reeves deadlift.
“I was surprised in the beginning that they wanted to do it. It was quite an honor,” Cohen said. “I was in the gym there for four days and you’ve got people coming up to you. I’ve had a lot of experiences, but that was really good.”
The Cohen name wasn’t only on the event. It was all over it - with Howard, Michael, and Cheryl all competing and all winning gold medals in their classes. At 86, Howard was the oldest competitor in the event, and he dominated once again.
“Carried on the tradition of Howard, six for six, made all of his lifts, broke all of the records,” said Cohen’s son, Michael. “He could have done more than that, but he was not in his competition phase. Eighty-six-years-old and he has a training phase and a competition phase.”
This WTOC Hometown Hero, who is in multiple weightlifting halls of fame as well as the Savannah Sport Hall of Fame, now has another accolade near the top of a long list of them.
“The three of us winning gold, there was a highlight, and of course, naming it after me was a highlight. Each time I receive an honor, that’s number one on the list, so out of all of them, it would be hard to choose,” Cohen said.
Five members of Team Savannah competed in the event in Salt Lake City. Kelly Cromwell earned a gold medal in her class while Julie Pryor took silver in hers.
