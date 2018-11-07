Husband, wife killed in Tattnall County crash

REIDSVILLE, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia States Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon that claimed the lives of two people in Tattnall County.
It happened around 2 p.m. on Highway 280 east of Reidsville near Buddy Lane. Troopers say James Owens, of Reidsville, went to pass on a straightaway and pulled into the path of a small pickup truck that was headed in the other direction.
The crash killed Owens and his wife, Phoenix. The driver of the pickup truck was also injured. She was taken to the hospital in Reidsville and then moved to Memorial in Savannah.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.