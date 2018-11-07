Man injured in shooting at Henry, Drayton streets in Savannah

November 7, 2018 at 12:45 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 12:51 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning that left one man injured.

It happened at Henry and Drayton streets around 10:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police tell us they have a man in custody now and are questioning him about the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call police or Crimestoppers.

