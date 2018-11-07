Parker’s holds grand opening for fourth Pooler store

POOLER, GA (WTOC) - The City of Pooler continued it’s rapid growth on Wednesday as Parker’s celebrated the grand opening of its 54th store.
The convenience store is the first business to open in the new Mosaic Center across from the Savannah Quarters, but more are coming.
Chick-fil-A is one of them and a few other businesses have signed on that they’re coming. They’ve asked me not to mention what they are, but this is going to be a very, very nice area in the future," said Pooler Mayor, Mike Lamb.
This new store makes it the fourth of its kind in the City of Pooler.
