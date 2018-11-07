Wait For It - Chillier Air is Coming!

By Cutter Martin | November 7, 2018 at 4:15 AM EST - Updated November 7 at 4:15 AM

The forecast remains mild, muggy and occasionally wet through Friday ahead of a gradual drying trend and much chillier air.

Today begins with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s, under a mostly cloudy sky. Areas of fog remain in the first alert forecast through the morning commute. You are most likely to encounter poor visibility before 8 a.m. and west of I-95.

It warms through the 70s this morning after sunrise and temps are forecast to peak near 80° by mid-afternoon. It’ll feel warmer with humidity factored in.

Isolated rain is possible through lunch-time, followed by a greater chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Clusters of rain are forecast to persist through Thursday morning. It could be a wet Thursday morning commute.

Rain gradually diminishes through the second-half of Thursday with more isolated showers possible Friday ahead of a strong cold front.

Plan for a much chillier weekend, with morning temperatures in the 40s. Pull the jackets back out; even chillier air arrives next week.

Have a great day,

Cutter