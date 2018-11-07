White House asks Supreme Court for quick action on DACA case

(CNN) - The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to bypass lower courts and take up an immigration case.
President Donald Trump announced plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in September 2017.
The Obama-era program gives deportation protection to some undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.
The administration's request was filed Monday.
The government wants the high court to bypass the federal appeals courts and take up the case this term.
The solicitor general argues district judges were wrong to rule against the administration in the DACA case.
The legal challenge concerns how the government decided to phase out the program.
