WTOC Honors Our Veterans: Tattnall County

TATTNALL COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Our nation will recognize Veterans Day this coming Sunday, and this week, WTOC is celebrating the men and women who served.
Wednesday, we honor a group of veterans from Tattnall County who help their neighbors. They also help their community remember its history and heroes.
Find one member of the Tattnall County VFW, and you’re likely to find many more. They’re one of the most active groups of any kind in the community. They approached the county about creating a park in Reidsville as a place to remember veterans. It now serves as a public square downtown.
“We thought we could take this area here and develop it into something that would be meaningful," one of the members said.
The lot was nothing but scrub oaks, rattlesnakes, and an eyesore next to the courthouse. It might be the VFW’s most visible project, but it’s not their only one. They’ve helped bring mobility to many. These veterans have built or repaired wheelchair ramps for neighbors who otherwise couldn’t leave home.
“Six or seven years ago, we helped a fella out. In fact, he was one of our members. We helped him with a wooden ramp. That took a couple of days in building," another member said.
It’s an extension of the freedom they helped secure when they wore our nation’s uniform. The park helps them pay homage to their heroes of their county.
“These people put their lives on the line,” said Ronnie McCall. “They knew it needed to be done, and they did it.”
They say they’re glad to be able to help others and celebrate the camaraderie of another mission.
