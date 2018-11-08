Chillier, Clearer Weather on The Horizon

Widespread rain left our roadways wet this morning – minor delays to the morning commute are possible as additional, lighter, showers move through.
Temperatures are in the 60s to just warmer than 70° before 8 a.m., under plenty of cloud-cover. Patchy dense fog is forecast to occur through 8 a.m. before gradually lifting and leaving the first alert forecast.
With more clouds, than sun, temperatures reach highs in the mid to upper 70s by mid-afternoon. A few showers, and possibly an isolated thunderstorm, may form through the day.
This evening is forecast to remain a bit drier than the same time Wednesday, with a few showers around. It’ll remain mild and muggy after sunset, with an increasing chance of fog.
FRIDAY! –
Much like the past several days, Friday begins with areas of fog, clouds and an isolated chance of showers. However, a greater shot at rain arrives midday and persists into early evening ahead of a cold front.
High temperatures peak in the mid to upper 70s.
The front moves through late Friday; clearing the forecast early Saturday morning. This weekend will be much cooler and drier than the past several days, with more sunshine.
But, our next storm system makes a quick approach and we’ll be tracking rain as early as Monday. Much colder, sunnier weather arrives during the middle of next week!
Keep an eye on radar and weather updates if you have outdoor plans today or Friday. You can always see what’s going on in “the world of weather” in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a great day,
Cutter