China's reserves fall, suggesting Beijing propping up yuan

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2016, file photo, a clerk counts Chinese currency notes at a bank outlet in Huaibei in central China's Anhui province. China's foreign currency reserves declined in October, 2018, suggesting Beijing might be intervening in market to keep its yuan's politically sensitive exchange rate from falling to far against the dollar. Central bank data on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, showed the reserves, the world’s biggest, contracted by about $34 billion to just over $3 trillion.(Chinatopix via AP, File)